Air Fryer Pork Chops (No Breading)

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The use of an air fryer allows the cook to feed their family fast! You'll need a small round silicone cake pan (6-inch) available in kitchen supply stores or online.

By thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pork chops
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, pepper and Sriracha sauce in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 2 minutes.

  • Place pork chops in a 6-inch silicone cake pan and pour 1/2 of the brown sugar-soy sauce on top. Transfer the silicone pan to the air fryer basket.

  • Cook in the preheated air fryer for 9 minutes. Turn pork chops and cook for another 9 minutes. Pour remaining sauce on top of pork chops and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 48.2mg; sodium 224.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Maureen D.
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2020
I made these with bone-in chops and they came out delicious. The only thing different I did was marinate them in the brown sugar mixture for an hour then as they were cooking I kept them moist by pouring the mixture on it. I will make these again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/14/2022