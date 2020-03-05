Air Fryer Pork Chops (No Breading)
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 191.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 18.2g 36 %
carbohydrates: 8.3g 3 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 7.1g
fat: 9.2g 14 %
saturated fat: 3.3g 16 %
cholesterol: 48.2mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 19.6IU
niacin equivalents: 7.3mg 56 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 1.7mg 3 %
folate: 6.2mcg 2 %
calcium: 25.8mg 3 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 20.3mg 7 %
potassium: 352.3mg 10 %
sodium: 224.7mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 50 %
calories from fat: 82.5
