Dutch Honey

Fantastic on pancakes or waffles.

By bread baker

  • Mix together brown sugar and whipping cream in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add flavoring.

Cook's Note:

You can use almond or black walnut extract in place of vanilla extract, if preferred.

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 11g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 16.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

