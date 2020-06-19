Butternut Squash-Pumpkin Spice Soup

This delicious soup is quick and easy to make by roasting fall-harvested butternut squash. This recipe provides a great way to get that pumpkin spice goodness into your fall soup lineup.

By Howard

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pumpkin Spice:
Soup:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Mix together cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves in a small bowl. Set pumpkin spice mix aside.

  • Place butternut squash and onions in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Transfer to a baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until soft, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer to the bowl of a food processor. Add vegetable broth, cream, and salt; blend until smooth. Add 4 tablespoons of the reserved pumpkin spice mix, and blend until combined. Ladle into 6 microwave-safe soup bowls.

  • Cook each serving in the microwave on high for 1 minute. Stir soup and continue to cook and stir, every 30 seconds, until hot. Top each serving with 1 1/2 tablespoons Greek yogurt and 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin spice mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 33.5mg; sodium 539.1mg. Full Nutrition
