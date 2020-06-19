Butternut Squash-Pumpkin Spice Soup

This is an unexpectedly delicious soup! Warm spices, sweet butternut squash, and savory onion really pair well together! I made some adjustments, as I only had half of a butternut squash to use up--thus I only needed a half amount of this recipe. So for the spices, I used 2 tsps cinnamon, 1 tsp ginger, 1/2 tsp cloves, 1/4 nutmeg and 1/4 tsp allspice. I only ended up using 2 1/2 tsps of the spice mixture in the soup--and it was plenty spicy for us. I would also recommend a low-sodium broth to avoid it from being overly salty. I also threw 3 cloves of garlic into some tin foil, and roasted them alongside the squash and onion in the oven. Pureed everything together, and it was pretty thick--so I added an additional 1 cup of water. Poured it into a pot on the stove instead of putting it in individual bowls and using the microwave (didn't see the point of dirtying a bunch of bowls when there's only two of us); let it simmer a few minutes, and that was it! Easy and delicious---and it's even better the next day! Thank you for the recipe!

