Gingerbread Cheesecake Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 261.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.2g 7 %
carbohydrates: 31.2g 10 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 19.3g
fat: 14.2g 22 %
saturated fat: 6.3g 31 %
cholesterol: 34.2mg 11 %
vitamin a iu: 565.1IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 1.4mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 25.4mcg 6 %
calcium: 51.5mg 5 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 26.7mg 10 %
potassium: 185.8mg 5 %
sodium: 215.2mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 128.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.