Best Spritz Cookies

Rating: 5 stars

12.26.21 Admittedly, I’m not an experienced baker, and I’ve only made spritz cookies one other time, a long time ago, using my Mom’s very old cookie press. The cookie dough was not releasing from the press, so I Google’d WHY. First, you cannot use parchment paper (I had it on my cookie sheet) or a Silpat mat and, secondly, the baking sheet must be cold (I had mine sitting on top of a hot oven). So I put the baking sheet in the freezer for about 5 minutes and removed the parchment paper; that solved the problem. These really are good cookies, and even using my old cookie press, they came out OK, not great looking, but good enough!