Best Spritz Cookies

This is the best tasting spritz cookie ever! The addition of brown sugar to the dough gives them great flavor. Buttery, crispy, and the aroma of the spices while they're baking is just incredible. I hope you enjoy them as much as we have!

By Lynda J.

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
72 cookies
Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Combine butter, brown sugar, white sugar, and vanilla extract in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add egg yolks, 1 at a time, mixing for about 15 seconds after each yolk. Add cream cheese and mix until well combined. Mix in nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt; beat until completely mixed. Add flour and stir just until incorporated.

  • Fill a cookie press with dough and press out cookies, using your favorite shape, onto ungreased cookie sheets. Sprinkle with colored sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough.

For delicious butter spritz cookies, omit the spices.

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 13.8mg; sodium 30.9mg. Full Nutrition
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2021
12.26.21 Admittedly, I’m not an experienced baker, and I’ve only made spritz cookies one other time, a long time ago, using my Mom’s very old cookie press. The cookie dough was not releasing from the press, so I Google’d WHY. First, you cannot use parchment paper (I had it on my cookie sheet) or a Silpat mat and, secondly, the baking sheet must be cold (I had mine sitting on top of a hot oven). So I put the baking sheet in the freezer for about 5 minutes and removed the parchment paper; that solved the problem. These really are good cookies, and even using my old cookie press, they came out OK, not great looking, but good enough! Read More
