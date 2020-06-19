Lemon Spritz Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 48
Calories: 81.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 9.2g 3 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 4.2g
fat: 4.6g 7 %
saturated fat: 2.9g 14 %
cholesterol: 16.4mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 147IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 12.8mcg 3 %
calcium: 4.1mg
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 1.7mg 1 %
potassium: 11mg
sodium: 57mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 41.5
