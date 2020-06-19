Lemon Spritz Cookies

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Best lemon spritz cookie recipe!

By MrsB

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat butter and cream cheese together in a bowl using an electric mixer until creamy. Mix in sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg yolk, lemon zest, lemon extract, and vanilla extract. Mix well. Add flour and salt gradually until dough is combined.

  • Shape dough into small logs; place a log into a cookie press and press out onto ungreased cookie sheets. Repeat with remaining dough logs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 12 to 14 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 57mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
vampje
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2020
i grew up making spritz cookies. there is no need to use a mixer, its super easy and quick to just put on some gloves and mix by hand. you can feel the sugar and flours incorporate and it takes less time than to put together the mixer. i usually make 2 batches at once, but this time i made one. i have a new cookie press, and its been a while so i forgot the #1 trick to cookie press, do not overfill the cookie press tube, make sure there is room for the plunger smells wonderful baking Read More
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2019
This is a tasty lightly lemon spritz cookie. My family enjoyed them. I made them as written subbing gluten free flour. If I were to make them again I would drizzle with white chocolate and sprinkle with yellow sugar. Read More
A Nycz
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2021
It is a perfect tea cookie! I used another reviewer’s suggestion & used white chocolate & yellow sugar, except I didn’t drizzle I spread on one end. Lovely dough to work with. This recipe is a keeper. Thank you Read More
