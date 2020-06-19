Peach-Glazed Raspberry and Cream Cheese Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 328.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.1g 8 %
carbohydrates: 40.7g 13 %
dietary fiber: 4.4g 18 %
sugars: 24.3g
fat: 17.5g 27 %
saturated fat: 8g 40 %
cholesterol: 30.8mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 556.3IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 1.9mg 15 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 13.5mg 23 %
folate: 34mcg 9 %
calcium: 37.6mg 4 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 15.5mg 6 %
potassium: 160.7mg 5 %
sodium: 201.9mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 157.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved