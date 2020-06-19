Peach-Glazed Raspberry and Cream Cheese Pie

Raspberry pie with a peach glaze and a layer of cream cheese on the bottom. Serve topped with sweetened whipped cream.

By cswelker

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Line a 9-inch pie plate with pie crust. Press crust firmly against sides and bottom and prick with a fork. Fold excess crust under and press together to form thick edge.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, combine crushed peaches, 1/2 cup water, and 1/2 cup sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Mix cornstarch into remaining 1/4 cup water in a small bowl; add to the peach mixture and stir until boiling. Boil until thick, about 5 minutes longer. Remove from the heat, stir in lemon juice, and set aside to cool.

  • Combine cream cheese and remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Spread into the bottom of the cooled pie crust.

  • Place raspberries in a large bowl. Pour cooled peach glaze over top and toss gently to coat. Pour mixture onto cream cheese layer and spread gently to fill pie. Chill in the refrigerator until pie is set, at least 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 201.9mg. Full Nutrition
