Missy's Oatmeal-Bourbon Cookies

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars So good. Super simple. Perfect Thanksgiving cookie. I added Dried Cranberries and White Chocolate... Cause sugar on sugar on sugar. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I made using Bulleit Rye (I figured it’s like cooking with wine: you’re not supposed to use something you wouldn’t enjoy drinking) and almonds in place of walnuts. I wish I’d have toasted the almonds for a little more depth of flavor, but these were good, regardless. A colleague deemed them “legit, the best cookie she’s ever eaten”. I’m not going to go that far, but they are really good and a nice change of pace from the same old same old. Thanks for the recipe!

Rating: 5 stars I added some walnuts but these are great easy to

Rating: 4 stars We really liked these, my husband could not stop eating them. Mine did not come out like the pictures, they spread out thin and crispy, probably because I used butter instead of margarine. That’s just fine by us, but I’ll try the Margarine next time just to see the difference. I’ll probably drop in an extra tbsp of bourbon too. I did add some mini chocolate chips ... had to!