Missy's Oatmeal-Bourbon Cookies

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These delicious oatmeal cookies seem to disappear within minutes of baking! My friends beg me to make them. I figured it would be nice to share the recipe with the world. Enjoy!

By eyegug

1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream margarine and brown sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer. Add 1/2 of the cake mix, water, and egg; blend thoroughly. Stir in remaining cake mix, oats, pecans, and bourbon.

  • Drop batter by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven on the top racks until edges are set and golden, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Any bourbon works for this.

The bottoms of the cookies will burn if cooked on the bottom oven rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 105.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Kelley Girl
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2019
So good. Super simple. Perfect Thanksgiving cookie. I added Dried Cranberries and White Chocolate... Cause sugar on sugar on sugar. Read More
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2021
I made using Bulleit Rye (I figured it’s like cooking with wine: you’re not supposed to use something you wouldn’t enjoy drinking) and almonds in place of walnuts. I wish I’d have toasted the almonds for a little more depth of flavor, but these were good, regardless. A colleague deemed them “legit, the best cookie she’s ever eaten”. I’m not going to go that far, but they are really good and a nice change of pace from the same old same old. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
cstew
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2019
I added some walnuts but these are great easy to Read More
Mary Purpura
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2020
We really liked these, my husband could not stop eating them. Mine did not come out like the pictures, they spread out thin and crispy, probably because I used butter instead of margarine. That’s just fine by us, but I’ll try the Margarine next time just to see the difference. I’ll probably drop in an extra tbsp of bourbon too. I did add some mini chocolate chips ... had to! Read More
suzzie71
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2019
Took to a thanksgiving dinner. Everyone liked them. Some bagged up some to take to another house. Read More
