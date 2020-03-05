Missy's Oatmeal-Bourbon Cookies
These delicious oatmeal cookies seem to disappear within minutes of baking! My friends beg me to make them. I figured it would be nice to share the recipe with the world. Enjoy!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Any bourbon works for this.
The bottoms of the cookies will burn if cooked on the bottom oven rack.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 105.3mg. Full Nutrition