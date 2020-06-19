Air Fryer Corn Dogs

Rating: 3 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Air fryer corn dogs may not be as uniform as the deep-fried version but they are much better for you and fun to make.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
16 mini corn dogs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut soaked bamboo skewers in thirds. Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit the bottom of the air fryer basket.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Whisk together corn bread mix, milk, egg, and sugar in a bowl until smooth; pour into a tall glass.

  • Insert a skewer into each hot dog piece. Remove the basket of the air fryer and place cut parchment paper on the bottom of the basket. Dunk 4 hot dogs in the glass with the batter and place on top of the parchment paper alternating direction of the stick ends.

  • Cook in the preheated air fryer without flipping for 8 minutes or until desired brownness. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining hot dogs.

Cook's Note:

When corn dogs are cool enough to handle, you can break off excess batter if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 49.3mg; sodium 901.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Holly Congdon
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2020
So I followed the recipe but the batter was pretty runny. I ended up adding another box of corn muffin mix and another egg. They turned out really tasty but know I have too much batter so maybe just used half the milk to start with. Everyone loved them though Read More

Most helpful critical review

laurie
Rating: 2 stars
05/31/2020
I didn't care for these. they were kind of bland, and the texture was off, because the batter did not stay on the hotdog. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Holly Congdon
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2020
So I followed the recipe but the batter was pretty runny. I ended up adding another box of corn muffin mix and another egg. They turned out really tasty but know I have too much batter so maybe just used half the milk to start with. Everyone loved them though Read More
Erica Gomez
Rating: 1 stars
05/14/2020
I did exactly what the recipe said and they did not cook on each side I also flipped them and the batter ran off of the hotdog Read More
laurie
Rating: 2 stars
05/31/2020
I didn't care for these. they were kind of bland, and the texture was off, because the batter did not stay on the hotdog. Read More
Advertisement
Janet Rivas
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2020
I just recently bought my air fryer and tried this recipe for my kids. They absolutely loved it. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022