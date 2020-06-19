Air Fryer Corn Dogs
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 258.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.4g 17 %
carbohydrates: 18.7g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 5.5g
fat: 16.6g 26 %
saturated fat: 6.2g 31 %
cholesterol: 49.3mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 110.8IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 2.3mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
folate: 18mcg 5 %
calcium: 86.6mg 9 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 9.3mg 3 %
potassium: 109.1mg 3 %
sodium: 901.2mg 36 %
calories from fat: 149.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
