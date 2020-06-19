Orange-Gingerbread Cheesecake Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 258.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.2g 8 %
carbohydrates: 31g 10 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 17.8g
fat: 13.3g 21 %
saturated fat: 8.1g 41 %
cholesterol: 64.7mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 481.5IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 1.7mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 32.6mcg 8 %
calcium: 51.8mg 5 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 26.8mg 10 %
potassium: 189.4mg 5 %
sodium: 183.1mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 120.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.