Lemon Cookies from Scratch

Rating: 5 stars Increased lemon juice to 1/4 cup, added 1/2 cup of flour and 1/4 tsp of baking powder to adjust for increased liquid Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made these tonight! I was so excited to finally try a new cookie recipe. They turned out super delicious! Instead of lemon zest though, I used lemon peel seasoning and I used lemon extract instead of lemon juice. It turned out amazing! I also added yellow food coloring to give it a "lemon" color. I'm definitely going to add more lemon flavoring next time though, but nevertheless, these were amazing. Thank you for the recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I figured sweet enough without added rolling in icing sugar. Baked a little longer than recommended as I wanted more crunch- good result. Like other reviewers, I’ll add a little more lemon next time for extra zing. lemon essence might do the trick along with other ingredients. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I should have paid more attention to the "barely set" note. They taste good but I plan to add some homemade lemon glaze to make them more lemony and add a sweeter zip!

Rating: 3 stars Great recipe but would put more lemon zest and juice next time as it just vaguely faster like lemon

Rating: 3 stars I liked this recipe, but it wasn't nearly lemony enough for me. So while I did like it tasted a little bland to my taste and to the rest of my family. I would double the amount of lemon juice used. But only add a little more zest if you want, since I think the zest wouldn't help with it's slightly grainy flavor

Rating: 5 stars These cookies are delicious!! I used the zest from two lemons, but I could’ve gone with more- I can’t get enough zip! My husband said they’re already zippy though They were really easy to make- I’ll definitely be baking these again!

Rating: 5 stars Cookie is good, but I added more lemon juice. I used 1 tbs zest as 2 tbs juice. Can add more. I like the lemon taste.

Rating: 4 stars Like others, I increased the fresh lemon juice and zest. I also used lemon extract and just a little vanilla. I added a tablespoon or so of flour to compensate for the increased liquid. These spread more than I thought. I refrigerated the last batch again after shaping and rolling, and that helped quite a bit. These had plenty of lemon flavor, and are a nice light cookie. Didn't notice any of gritty texture mentioned by some reviewers. It's simply the crunch of sugar. They're delicious!