Lemon Cookies from Scratch

Rating: 4.27 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a fantastic lemon cookie recipe from scratch, making a batch of delicious, soft cookies with just a few lemons.

By mushdg02

3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream sugar, butter, and lemon zest together in a large bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

  • Combine eggs, lemon juice, and vanilla extract in a cup; mix using a fork until combined. Beat into egg mixture slowly on low speed.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, and salt together in a medium bowl. Add to egg mixture slowly on low speed until just combined. Do not overbeat; dough will be sticky. Cover and chill dough in the refrigerator for 30 minutes; it will still be sticky after chilling.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Form dough into balls using a cookie scoop or tablespoon and roll each in powdered sugar. Place onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing 2 inches apart. Lightly smash each ball down using your hand.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the middle of each cookie is just barely set, 11 to 12 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack completely before storing in an airtight container.

Cook's Notes:

For more lemon flavor, add more zest.

Eight balls of dough will fit on a normal 9x13-inch baking sheet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 105.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

DDee999
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2020
Cookie is good, but I added more lemon juice. I used 1 tbs zest as 2 tbs juice. Can add more. I like the lemon taste. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Gitte
Rating: 1 stars
04/09/2020
Strange, sticky, result with a grainy mouthfeel. They tasted artificially flavored, and mildly lemon even though the recipe calls for real lemon. The flavor improved a bit with a lemon/powdered sugar drizzle. Wouldn't make these again. Read More
Reviews:
FireLizSword
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2021
Increased lemon juice to 1/4 cup, added 1/2 cup of flour and 1/4 tsp of baking powder to adjust for increased liquid Read More
Helpful
(2)
Katylyn Schenkenberg
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2021
I made these tonight! I was so excited to finally try a new cookie recipe. They turned out super delicious! Instead of lemon zest though, I used lemon peel seasoning and I used lemon extract instead of lemon juice. It turned out amazing! I also added yellow food coloring to give it a "lemon" color. I'm definitely going to add more lemon flavoring next time though, but nevertheless, these were amazing. Thank you for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Audrey Kal
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2021
I figured sweet enough without added rolling in icing sugar. Baked a little longer than recommended as I wanted more crunch- good result. Like other reviewers, I’ll add a little more lemon next time for extra zing. lemon essence might do the trick along with other ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Susan Heins
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2019
I should have paid more attention to the "barely set" note. They taste good but I plan to add some homemade lemon glaze to make them more lemony and add a sweeter zip! Read More
Dominique Watts
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2019
Great recipe but would put more lemon zest and juice next time as it just vaguely faster like lemon Read More
Shimera
Rating: 3 stars
12/01/2020
I liked this recipe, but it wasn't nearly lemony enough for me. So while I did like it tasted a little bland to my taste and to the rest of my family. I would double the amount of lemon juice used. But only add a little more zest if you want, since I think the zest wouldn't help with it's slightly grainy flavor Read More
katy
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2020
These cookies are delicious!! I used the zest from two lemons, but I could’ve gone with more- I can’t get enough zip! My husband said they’re already zippy though They were really easy to make- I’ll definitely be baking these again! Read More
Lisa Lockheart
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2021
Like others, I increased the fresh lemon juice and zest. I also used lemon extract and just a little vanilla. I added a tablespoon or so of flour to compensate for the increased liquid. These spread more than I thought. I refrigerated the last batch again after shaping and rolling, and that helped quite a bit. These had plenty of lemon flavor, and are a nice light cookie. Didn't notice any of gritty texture mentioned by some reviewers. It's simply the crunch of sugar. They're delicious! Read More
