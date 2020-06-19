Oreo® No-Bake Cookies

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I really love Oreo® cookies and no-bake cookies so mixing the two together makes them both even better! Store in an airtight container.

By Brit Parritt

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, butter, and milk in a large saucepan over medium heat; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until butter has melted and sugar has dissolved a bit, about 2 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in oats, crushed cookies, pudding mix, and vanilla extract. Let stand for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Drop spoonfuls of batter 2 inches apart onto waxed paper. Let cool until set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 119.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Cupcakes and Cutlery
Rating: 3 stars
11/29/2021
These are not a pretty cookie. :) I struggled a little with spooning them onto the cookie sheet to set up as the "dough" was still quite warm. They didn't hold their shape well. I think if I had waited a little bit longer for it to cool down, that would have helped. But there really is no great way to make these look better. The taste, on the other hand, was delicious! They had a really nice buttery cookies and cream flavor and I loved the texture the oats provided. My kids thought they were just ok, so I'm not sure I would make them again. But if you have OREO lovers in your house, you may want to give these a try. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022