Oreo® No-Bake Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 184.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.6g 3 %
carbohydrates: 29.3g 10 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 21.6g
fat: 7.2g 11 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 20 %
cholesterol: 15.8mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 190.1IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
folate: 5mcg 1 %
calcium: 14.9mg 2 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 14.2mg 5 %
potassium: 49.2mg 1 %
sodium: 119.1mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 65.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved