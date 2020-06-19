Oreo® No-Bake Cookies

Rating: 3 stars

These are not a pretty cookie. :) I struggled a little with spooning them onto the cookie sheet to set up as the "dough" was still quite warm. They didn't hold their shape well. I think if I had waited a little bit longer for it to cool down, that would have helped. But there really is no great way to make these look better. The taste, on the other hand, was delicious! They had a really nice buttery cookies and cream flavor and I loved the texture the oats provided. My kids thought they were just ok, so I'm not sure I would make them again. But if you have OREO lovers in your house, you may want to give these a try.