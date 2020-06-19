Lemon Sour Cream Cake

This lemon-sour cream cake is easy and delish! A very dense cake that never lasts long in my house.

Recipe by Kimbly196

Credit: Joyce Nicotera

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®).

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, and salt into a bowl.

  • Combine sugar and butter in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour mixture in 3 batches, alternating with sour cream, beating batter briefly after each addition. Stir in lemon zest and pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Let cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Stir 3 teaspoons lemon juice, powdered sugar, and butter in a small bowl until a thick glaze forms. Drizzle glaze over the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 95.1mg; sodium 424mg. Full Nutrition
