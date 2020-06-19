Lemon Sour Cream Cake
This lemon-sour cream cake is easy and delish! A very dense cake that never lasts long in my house.
What a tasty cake! Nice, mellow lemon flavor, dense and moist. Everybody loved it, thank you for the great recipie!Read More
The first time I made this cake, I followed the recipe exactly. Since then I've added different flavorings and/or fruit.....and it always turns out wonderful.
Great cake moist flavorful I made a lemon glaze everyone loved it had fresh strawberries 🍓 on it ✅
Excellent recipe. Great texture, wonderful taste, very simple. I made it exactly as written, but doubled the glaze. Don't skip this one!
I added 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice to really intensify the lemon flavor and only baked it for 50 minutes. It turned out beautifully and delicious.
Followed directions almost precisely. All ingredients as written, but I doubled the glaze as others suggested. Also, I couldn't wait an hour after cooking, so just after it cooled a bit, I poked with a skewer (while still in the bundt pan) and basted with the glaze...then I turned it over onto a plate and gave it about 15 minutes to cool before drizzling the rest of the glaze. This cake is so light and dreamy, the glaze adds just enough goo to the bottom, like pineapple upside-down cake goo, but lighter and crispier. I'm generally not a big lemon person, but I will totally make this again, it's so good.
Great cake.
This cake is OMG good. I baked it according to the recipe only I used the rind of two lemons (since mine were on the small side) and added the juice of one of them to the cake and used the juice from the other lemon for the glaze. So incredibly moist and delicious -- and lemony. A great recipe!
This cake is excellent! I followed it exactly, except I added 1/4 tsp lemon flavoring. I beat the butter and sugar for 5 min on medium. I added each egg, one at a time, and beat for 1 min before adding the next. Came out of the Bundt pan effortlessly since I greased and floured it. Instead of using the glaze on top I combined it with blueberries, cooked it for a few min until the blueberries softened and put it on the side. Will absolutely bake this again. Delicious!
Delicious! Even though I used the low speed on my stand mixer, the batter was light and creamy. I substituted nonfat plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream because it was at its expiration date ?? I added a tbsp of poppy seeds and a couple tsp fresh lemon juice to the finished batter. My convection oven took 1 hr 7 min to produce a clean toothpick. The cake literally fell out of the pan. Great recipe!
Fabulous! So buttery and soft. I did do a different lemon glaze but the cake was so good! Can’t get the right size photo to post here
Excellent flavor. I did double the glaze as suggested.
This cake almost popped out of the bundt pan. I used Bakers Joy, and it released so easily I will use this recipe again for sure. Haven't tasted it yet, but it smells delightfully buttery with a hint of lemon
