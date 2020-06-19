Easy Strawberry Yogurt Cake

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Many strawberry yogurt cake recipes list a mix as the first ingredient, but I like making my cakes from scratch. My whole family loves this moist cake made with strawberry yogurt and fresh strawberries topped with just a dollop of whipped cream.

By Nevine

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.

  • Mix sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl using an electric mixer until combined. Add flour and baking powder gradually. Stir in yogurt and strawberries. Spread batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I've also made this into cupcakes with strawberry cream filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 145.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
clutz
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2021
Really tasty but the recipe calls for too much yogurt. The end result was like a strawberry bread pudding. But really good. Cut yogurt in half. Read More
Forever Learning
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2020
Thanks for sharing. I had a tub of Mediterranean strawberry yogurt that was expiring and decided to give the recipe a try. I kept to the recipe, with exception of no fresh strawberries (didn’t have any) and reducing the sugar a bit because I thought the yogurt is sweet already. Kept an eye to the baking and took it out at around 30 mins mark. Moist and not too sweet. Read More
AZlady
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2021
Very moist and delicious! I reduced the sugar because there is already sugar in the strawberry yogurt. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022