Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Bacon and Onions

Roasted Butternut squash is sauteed with onions, then tossed with crumbled bacon, toasted pecans, raisins, and chopped romaine lettuce and drizzled with maple syrup "dressing" to make a tasty, warm salad.

By Marcia

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Brush cut sides of butternut squash with olive oil. Wrap each squash half tightly in aluminum foil.

  • Roast squash halves in the preheated oven until they begin to soften, about 20 minutes. Remove squash from the oven and let sit until cool enough to handle. Remove foil and slice into 3/4-inch thick slices. Remove skin from each slice and cut into 3/4-inch cubes. Set aside 8 cups of the cubed squash, reserving any remaining squash for another use.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove bacon and drain on paper towels. Add onions to the skillet and cook in the bacon grease for 2 to 3 minutes. Add 8 cups squash and cook, tossing occasionally, until onions are soft and beginning to caramelize, and squash cubes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Place romaine lettuce in a large serving bowl. Crumble bacon on top and add pecans and raisins. Add butternut squash-onion mixture; toss to combine. Drizzle with maple syrup and serve warm.

Cook's Note:

You can cook the butternut squash on an outdoor grill over indirect heat, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 10g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 179.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2019
This salad screams fall and is absolutely delicious! Instead of drizzling it with just plain maple syrup I made 'maple vinegarette' from this site and it was amazing! I will definitely be making this again-yum! Thanks for sharing Read More
