Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Bacon and Onions
Roasted Butternut squash is sauteed with onions, then tossed with crumbled bacon, toasted pecans, raisins, and chopped romaine lettuce and drizzled with maple syrup "dressing" to make a tasty, warm salad.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can cook the butternut squash on an outdoor grill over indirect heat, if you prefer.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 10g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 179.7mg. Full Nutrition