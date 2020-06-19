Aunt Mabel's Super Easy Gingerbread Cookies

This was handed down by my great aunt. This is super easy and you can mix the dry ingredients and put them into a quart jar so they are ready when you want to make gingerbread; easy as a mix, and so much better. Whipped cream on each serving is a good addition.

By Critterlover

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9-inch square pan
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch square baking dish.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, salt, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves together in a large bowl.

  • Place molasses, canola oil, applesauce, brown sugar, white sugar, and eggs into a mixing bowl and beat until well combined. Add flour mixture and mix, starting on low speed, until just combined. Mix in boiling water until combined; mixture will be very wet. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until center is rounded and edges are golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Cut into squares. Best served warm, or at any temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 84.3g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 357.9mg. Full Nutrition
