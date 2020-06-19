Aunt Mabel's Super Easy Gingerbread Cookies
This was handed down by my great aunt. This is super easy and you can mix the dry ingredients and put them into a quart jar so they are ready when you want to make gingerbread; easy as a mix, and so much better. Whipped cream on each serving is a good addition.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 84.3g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 357.9mg. Full Nutrition