Easy Chocolate Sheet Cake with Chocolate Frosting

Rating: Unrated

Great, easy chocolate cake. This a great everyday cake or, with company, just put some ice cream on top and serve. Friends always want the recipe so have some copies ready.

By Francie Wise

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 sheet cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a jelly roll pan with butter and sprinkle with flour.

    Advertisement

  • Mix sugar, flour, and baking soda in a large bowl and set aside.

  • Combine butter, water, and cocoa powder in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a rapid boil, stirring to make sure it doesn't burn. Pour over the flour mixture and stir to combine. Mix in buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla extract until batter is well combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes.

  • Melt butter, buttermilk, and cocoa powder in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a rapid boil, stirring to make sure it doesn't burn. Stir in powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Add nuts and stir until frosting starts to lose its gloss.

  • Spread frosting on the cake while it is still warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 68g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 69.5mg; sodium 105.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022