Baked Banana Doughnuts
These baked banana doughnuts are quick and easy. They can be stored in an airtight container but are best when fresh. My kids love them for breakfast or as a dessert. Serve plain or top with Nutella®.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can prepare the doughnut batter night before and store it in the resealable plastic bag in the fridge overnight. Snip the corner of the bag when ready to bake.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 28.5mg; sodium 236.9mg. Full Nutrition