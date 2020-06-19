Baked Banana Doughnuts

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These baked banana doughnuts are quick and easy. They can be stored in an airtight container but are best when fresh. My kids love them for breakfast or as a dessert. Serve plain or top with Nutella®.

By Bake4fun

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 doughnuts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly spray a 12-cavity doughnut pan with cooking spray.

  • Combine sugar and eggs in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add bananas, yogurt, oil, and vanilla extract; mix until incorporated. Add whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; mix until combined. Transfer batter to a resealable plastic bag.

  • Snip off one corner of the bag and pipe batter into the prepared doughnut pan.

  • Bake doughnuts in the preheated oven until slightly browned on the bottoms, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

You can prepare the doughnut batter night before and store it in the resealable plastic bag in the fridge overnight. Snip the corner of the bag when ready to bake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 28.5mg; sodium 236.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2020
1.20.20 Couldn’t taste a whole lot of banana flavor, but that’s OK, because these turned out well. Looked a little homely coming out of the oven, so I did give them a light dusting of confectioners sugar which gave them just a bit more eye appeal without a ton of calories. Very quick to make, tastes like a tender cake doughnut with nice texture, but a heck of a lot healthier than deep frying. Bake4fun, thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Aliciamamesa
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2020
I used a boxed quick bread for my dry ingredients and used everything else suggested. These came out perfect! Read More
