Grandma's Cake Doughnuts

Rating: 2 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Best cake doughnuts! Easy to make. Just mix and drop in hot grease!

By Angie D.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 doughnuts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat about 1 quart oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix sugar, eggs, and 2 tablespoons oil together in a mixing bowl.

  • Pour milk, vinegar, and baking soda into a liquid measuring cup; milk will become foamy. Add to sugar mixture; mix well. Mix in flour, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg.

  • Drop batter by teaspoonfuls into the hot oil until golden, about 1 minute per side, working in batches. Drain doughnuts on paper towels.

Cook's Note:

Make sure to use a heaping teaspoon of baking soda.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 199.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
10/17/2019
I made half a recipe, and made no other changes (other than sprinkling with a bit of powdered sugar for presentation). I'm confused . . . are these supposed to be like a funnel cake? The batter is SO wet, that when it hits the oil, it separates into a bunch of strands, kind of like a funnel cake. It was really hard to get a nice "ball" shaped donut, which is what I was expecting. Seems like the batter needs to be thicker, so that it holds together when dropped in the oil. I uploaded two photos - one plated nicely with the ones that were more donut like, and one that looks more like a plate of fried clam strips, so you can see what I mean. The taste was pretty good, but they are pretty greasy! Overall, not something that I'd make again. Sorry! Read More
