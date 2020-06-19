Grandma's Cake Doughnuts

Rating: 2 stars

I made half a recipe, and made no other changes (other than sprinkling with a bit of powdered sugar for presentation). I'm confused . . . are these supposed to be like a funnel cake? The batter is SO wet, that when it hits the oil, it separates into a bunch of strands, kind of like a funnel cake. It was really hard to get a nice "ball" shaped donut, which is what I was expecting. Seems like the batter needs to be thicker, so that it holds together when dropped in the oil. I uploaded two photos - one plated nicely with the ones that were more donut like, and one that looks more like a plate of fried clam strips, so you can see what I mean. The taste was pretty good, but they are pretty greasy! Overall, not something that I'd make again. Sorry!