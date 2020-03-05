Baked Chocolate-Coffee Donuts
After tons of trial and error, I have finally created a baked donut that isn't compromised in flavor or texture. I hope these chocolate-coffee donuts become a sweet staple to your home as they have mine! Add your favorite glaze or powdered sugar, or enjoy without anything else - they're that good!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 116.6mg. Full Nutrition