Baked Chocolate-Coffee Donuts

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

After tons of trial and error, I have finally created a baked donut that isn't compromised in flavor or texture. I hope these chocolate-coffee donuts become a sweet staple to your home as they have mine! Add your favorite glaze or powdered sugar, or enjoy without anything else - they're that good!

By stephmoskal

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 donuts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 6-cavity donut pan with 1 teaspoon butter and set aside.

  • Whisk flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder together in a large bowl. Set aside.

  • Whisk brown sugar, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk, coffee, egg, 1 tablespoon butter, and vanilla extract together in another bowl. Add milk mixture to flour mixture; whisk until blended and smooth. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Pour batter into a large, resealable plastic bag, cut 1 corner, and squeeze batter into the prepared donut pan, filling each mold about 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until donuts spring back when lightly pressed, about 8 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for about 5 minutes; turn pan over directly onto rack to release donuts. Allow to cool for 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 116.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Dalia Meller
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2020
Delicious!! My donut majer failed, and turned into soft and spongy muffins Read More
Thomas Lightfoot
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2021
Loved the recipe, I used two mini pans. Only changes were additional 3 tablespoons of coffee and strawberry Kefir instead of buttermilk. Unfortunately two minis went missing before the photo shoot... Yum Thanks for the recipe Read More
Kelley
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2019
Delicious. Need to make coffee stronger perhaps. I made 1/2 dozen with this recipe. Read More
