Grandpa's Easy Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I received this recipe at my wedding shower, and made it for the first time this year. I was shocked at how perfect they came out--like something you would buy in a bakery. I didn't even realize they were vegan until after I made them. Now if only my decorations were quite as professional-looking ...

By KStar

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine molasses, brown sugar, and shortening in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add cold water and blend until smooth. (Shortening may separate a bit; this is fine.)

    Advertisement

  • Sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, ginger, and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to molasses mixture, blending until incorporated and dough is soft. Shape dough into 2 balls and place in the refrigerator until chilled, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Working in batches, place one ball of chilled dough on a lightly floured surface and roll to 1/4-inch thickness, or 1/2-inch thickness for softer cookies. Cut out cookies with desired cookie cutters and place 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Bake cookies in the preheated oven until edges are firm, 12 to 13 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack immediately after baking to cool. Allow to cool completely if frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 142mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Manda
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2021
I love this recipe! I have a Cthulhu cookie mold and most cookies will puff up to where he's not recognizable. Not these! And they tasted great and, once they cooled, they were a nice snappy cookie. This was for a friend who loves both the season and monsters. These were a huge hit and - a bonus - already vegan as is so I didn't have to substitute anything! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022