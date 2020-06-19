Gingerbread Muffins

4.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An easy-to-make delightful treat! Irresistible and divine with tea, these gingerbread muffins will fill your kitchen with the smell of the holidays. Passed down to me from my mother-in-law. My husband grew up on these muffins and still loves them!

Recipe by Melissa Kosswig

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Combine 1/2 cup sugar, applesauce, molasses, vegetable oil, and egg in a medium bowl; beat with an electric mixer until combined.

  • Stir together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cloves, ginger, and nutmeg in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to applesauce mixture, stirring until combined. Add water; mix until well combined. Pour batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each about 2/3 full. Sprinkle lightly with remaining sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 4g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 210.4mg. Full Nutrition
