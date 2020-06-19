Easy Singapore Rice Noodles

Super simple and delicious Singapore rice noodle dish that tastes just as good reheated the next day.

By tarabi

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak vermicelli in hot water to soften for a maximum of 5 minutes. Drain well.

  • Heat oil in a wok over medium-high heat and add garlic. Add onion and curry powder; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Add cabbage, carrot, peas, sugar, and salt. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon water and cook for another 2 minutes. Add cooked vermicelli and soy sauce; toss. Stir in bean sprouts. Serve with green onions sprinkled on top and Thai chili sauce on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 73.9g; fat 9.1g; sodium 890.5mg. Full Nutrition
