Easy Singapore Rice Noodles
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 421.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.6g 29 %
carbohydrates: 73.9g 24 %
dietary fiber: 7.5g 30 %
sugars: 10.8g
fat: 9.1g 14 %
saturated fat: 1.5g 8 %
vitamin a iu: 3915.7IU 78 %
niacin equivalents: 6.5mg 50 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 29.4mg 49 %
folate: 220.9mcg 55 %
calcium: 72.9mg 7 %
iron: 4mg 22 %
magnesium: 69.1mg 25 %
potassium: 474.7mg 13 %
sodium: 890.5mg 36 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 81.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved