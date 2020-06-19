Mango-Strawberry Smoothie with Yogurt

A quick and simple mango strawberry smoothie. Great for an after-workout snack or just to enjoy on a hot day!

By EddieDare

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings: 1
1
Yield:
1 smoothie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine mango, strawberries, and apple juice in a blender. Place ice over the fruit and pour in yogurt. Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 49.3mg. Full Nutrition
