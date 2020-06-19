Mango-Strawberry Smoothie with Yogurt
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 230.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.5g 9 %
carbohydrates: 56.1g 18 %
dietary fiber: 5.4g 21 %
sugars: 46.9g
fat: 0.7g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.2g 1 %
cholesterol: 1mg
vitamin a iu: 1316.4IU 26 %
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 92.3mg 154 %
folate: 48.6mcg 12 %
calcium: 147.6mg 15 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 39.3mg 14 %
potassium: 634.4mg 18 %
sodium: 49.3mg 2 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 13 %
calories from fat: 6.6
