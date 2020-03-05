Stuffed Turkey Meatloaf

This stuffed turkey meatloaf is a variation on a traditional comfort food.

By Tammy Doerr

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 meatloaf
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray (such as Pam®).

  • Mix turkey, bread crumbs, onion, ketchup, egg, salt, garlic powder, and onion powder together in a large bowl.

  • Spread meat mixture over a sheet of parchment paper to form a large square or rectangle. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and spinach over 1/2 of the meat mixture. Fold other 1/2 of mixture gently over filled side. Press together and shape into a log. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes.

  • In the meantime, mix ketchup, Worcestershire, Dijon, brown sugar, and garlic powder for glaze together in a bowl.

  • Remove meatloaf from the oven; pour glaze over. Return to the oven and bake until no longer pink in the center, 10 to 15 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Cook's Notes:

You can use Lawry's(R) seasoned salt instead of regular salt for meat mixture, if preferred.

You can use any cheese you'd like for the filling.

For a variation, you can add Italian seasoning to the meat mixture and sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 142.2mg; sodium 998.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
