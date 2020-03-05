Pecan Snowball Cookie Bites

My 3-year-old loves these cookie bites, and so do most people who try them.

By Janet J

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease 4 baking sheets.

  • Beat butter and brown sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer. Stir in vanilla extract. Stir in flour gradually; mixture will be crumbly. Add pecans and work into the dough.

  • Pinch off dough in teaspoons; roll in hands to form balls that are about 1/2-inch in diameter. Place onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm and browned on bottoms, 15 to 18 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Roll warm cookies in confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 1.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

