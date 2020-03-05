Pecan Snowball Cookie Bites
Servings Per Recipe: 48
Calories: 97
% Daily Value *
protein: 1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 7.1g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.6g 3 %
sugars: 2.6g
fat: 7.5g 12 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 14 %
cholesterol: 10.2mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 121IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 4 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 10.8mcg 3 %
calcium: 7.3mg 1 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 7.5mg 3 %
potassium: 30.4mg 1 %
sodium: 1.3mg
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 67.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved