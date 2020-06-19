Skillet Balsamic-Glazed Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 198.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.9g 48 %
carbohydrates: 10g 3 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 9.4g
fat: 6.4g 10 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 6 %
cholesterol: 65.4mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 41.9IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 15mg 116 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 29 %
vitamin c: 0.5mg 1 %
folate: 4.1mcg 1 %
calcium: 24.9mg 3 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 23.2mg 8 %
potassium: 220mg 6 %
sodium: 207.1mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 58
