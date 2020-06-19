Skillet Balsamic-Glazed Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This balsamic-glazed chicken is quick, easy, and very tasty!

By Jenna

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken breasts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the vinegar, chicken broth, sugar, garlic, and Italian seasoning in a small bowl. Put chicken in a shallow bowl and add marinade. Allow to marinate for 20 minutes, turning chicken halfway.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from marinade and place in skillet, saving marinade. Cook chicken for 4 minutes on each side. Add remaining marinade and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, and sauce has started to thicken and coat chicken, 4 to 5 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 65.4mg; sodium 207.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/19/2019
Made as written except that I used chicken breast tenderloins and this turned out pretty good. They were a little too sweet for us so next time I would only use a tablespoon of sugar. Loved the bite of the vinegar and this was super simple to make. Read More
