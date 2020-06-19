Matcha Green Tea Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 183.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.3g 11 %
carbohydrates: 24.7g 8 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 17.3g
fat: 7.3g 11 %
saturated fat: 4.2g 21 %
cholesterol: 53.7mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 239.4IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 23.4mcg 6 %
calcium: 45.1mg 5 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 7mg 3 %
potassium: 77.2mg 2 %
sodium: 154.5mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 65.6
