Matcha Green Tea Cake

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is how to make a soft, moist, and delicious green tea cake that can be warmed up again and again.

By Lumineer Academy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch baking dish.

  • Combine eggs, 2 egg whites, and 3/4 cup egg whites in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until thick and doubled in volume. Add ingredients one at a time, beating 15 to 30 seconds after each addition, in the following order: sugar, honey, flour, baking powder, matcha, vanilla extract, butter, and buttermilk. Pour batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can make cupcakes instead of a cake, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 53.7mg; sodium 154.5mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Diana71
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2019
This was an awesome cake! Very light and delicious. The only problem was having so many egg whites available -- I used a loaf pan so that it came out more like a japanese castella cake! Read More
Reviews:
CraigDW
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2021
Made great cupcakes! Read More
