Homemade White Hot Chocolate Mix

I accidentally grabbed the wrong type of creamer so since I had had vanilla creamer I omitted the butter extract. It was sweet but my kids liked it, It was good with some crushed peppermint sticks and it would be great for some unicorn hot chocolate.
I accidentally grabbed the wrong type of creamer so since I had had vanilla creamer I omitted the butter extract. It was sweet but my kids liked it, It was good with some crushed peppermint sticks and it would be great for some unicorn hot chocolate.
This is a perfect make ahead mix to add to hot water. I love having a batch on hand to make a cup whenever I want rather than having to stand at the stove warming the milk and melting the white chocolate. Next time I will also add a little vanilla extract. This would be great with crushed peppermint!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.