Homemade White Hot Chocolate Mix

This homemade white hot chocolate mix is creamy, rich, and delicious.

Recipe by dana

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
5 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix milk powder and creamer together in a large bowl.

  • Mix sugar and butter flavoring together in a small bowl until fully incorporated. Mix into milk powder mixture vigorously using hands to decrease lumps.

  • Shred white chocolate using a small microplane or small shred side of a box grater; add to mixture. Stir lightly using a spoon to incorporate without melting chocolate.

Cook's Notes:

To use, add 1/2 cup mix to 6 ounces hot water.

This is also tasty if you add a bit of crushed peppermint on top, and it's great to give as a gift with colored marshmallows and the mix in a jar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 276.5mg. Full Nutrition
