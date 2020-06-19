No-Bake Cheesecake with Cool Whip®

4.8
17 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is my favorite easy cheesecake recipe. When I want cheesecake in a flash, I make this no-bake style. I love to share it with friends and family. It's as easy as 1-2-3! Top with additional graham cracker crumbs and whipped topping, if desired.

Recipe by cafecook

Gallery

Credit: Chef Mo

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract, and lemon extract in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Fold in whipped topping. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust and smooth evenly. Top with pie filling.

    Advertisement

  • Refrigerate until firm, 2 to 3 hours.

Cook's Notes:

Lemon extract gives a hint of tartness and is optional. I find it complements the vanilla extract. Don't use it if you like plain cheesecake.

An 8-inch crust also works in this recipe.

Any fruit filling can be used in place of strawberry, or top cheesecake with fresh fruit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 49.3mg; sodium 286mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022