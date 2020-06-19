No-Bake Cheesecake with Cool Whip®

This is my favorite easy cheesecake recipe. When I want cheesecake in a flash, I make this no-bake style. I love to share it with friends and family. It's as easy as 1-2-3! Top with additional graham cracker crumbs and whipped topping, if desired.
As others noted, this makes A LOT of filling. Too much for a packaged graham cracker crust (1), especially if you want to top it with anything. I wish I had an extra pie crust available, but after the ice storm yesterday I just put the extra in a bowl. It might taste good after it sets, but people should know this makes too much filling for one store-bought crust.
I filled 8 tartlet shells, for 4 dinner guests and I filled a small graham cracker crust pie shell with the remaining batter. I have frozen the pie for later use. This is slightly lighter than a regular cheesecake and very tasty.
I just changed the amount of vanilla to a tsp. You can use Splenda instead of sugar. I changed the sugar or Splenda to half cup. I found Keebler crust in a 10 inch pre made. Husband loves cherries so I topped with cherry pie filling! Really good recipe. Taste as you go and change it to what you like!
Good recipe and I'm letting it cool in the fridge right now. Made a cookie crumb crust. I will say I think 3 TABLESPOONS of vanilla extract is a bit too much. Maybe it will smooth out after chilling for a while.
