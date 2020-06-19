No-Bake Cheesecake with Sour Cream

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This no-bake cheesecake with sour cream is very simple and easy. When a dessert is needed quickly, this one is quick to make. Everyone seems to like it. It doesn't matter whether I provide toppings or keep it plain. This one is a success at my house and church gatherings.

By Kerri Brogen

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl. Fold in whipped topping. Spread into graham cracker crust. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can mix in different items to make it a super tasty cheesecake. For example: smashed up Snickers(R) bars for a Snickers(R) cheesecake, crushed Oreo(R) cookies, etc. My family likes the Oreos(R).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 43.3mg; sodium 268.6mg. Full Nutrition
rog0808so
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2021
I make a variation of this, but I split the sour cream portion in half with Greek yogurt. I'm also on a Keto diet and substitute the bottom with fine almond flour and sugar with monk fruit (or any keto sugar), If you want a twist, add a layer of frozen or fresh fruit between the crust and cream cheese topping. Read More
47Cookies
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2020
Making this for decades. Too awesome and easy!! Even the little one how to make it so she can make her contribution to the family dinner!! Read More
