Homemade Cheesecake

I make this cheesecake seasonally for work, and it's always a hit. Everyone compliments how delicious it is and that not many homemade cheesecakes turn out so well or taste so good. You'll need a 9-inch springform pan and an electric hand mixer.

Recipe by SelenaMarie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 hrs 15 mins
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Make crust: Combine graham cracker crumbs, walnuts, and cinnamon sugar in the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Add melted butter and mix well. Press into the bottom of the pan and 1 to 2 inches up the sides. Place in the freezer to set up.

  • While crust chills, make filling: Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric hand mixer until combined. Add heavy cream slowly while beating on low speed; mix until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating on low speed until combined. Remove crust from the freezer and pour in filling.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until center appears almost set when gently shaken, 35 to 45 minutes. Remove cheesecake carefully from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool, about 15 minutes.

  • Slide a butter knife around the outer edge to separate cheesecake from the pan. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Unclip the side of the pan and remove the ring. Let cool for another 30 minutes; chill in the refrigerator at least 4 hours to overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 150mg; sodium 306.8mg. Full Nutrition
