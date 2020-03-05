Coconut Curry Soup with Chicken

Rating: 4.73 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The best curry soup with chicken and coconut!

By NUSIA

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and chicken in a large pot over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and cook until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. Remove chicken from the pot, cut off meat from bones, and dice. Strain cooking broth through a sieve and set aside.

  • Heat coconut oil in a separate pot over medium heat. Add carrots, onion, and bell pepper; cook until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in cooked rice, brown sugar, curry paste, and diced chicken. Cook and stir until curry paste is completely incorporated, about 3 minutes.

  • Pour in reserved chicken broth, coconut milk, and bouillon cubes. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until flavors are well combined, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 84.9mg; sodium 553.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

JakiiRSM S.
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2019
OMG I have to say this combination is so wonderful it is unbelievable. I accidently purchased a container of curry coconut chicken broth thinking it was just chicken broth. Finding myself making chicken soup one day without my backup chicken broth I decided to give it a go with the 'mistake'. I added all that is in the recipe except the rice and bell pepper and sugar. It was the best tasting chicken soup ever. Nothing was overpowering as the curry and coconut is in chicken broth. I had many compliments from family. So delicious! and will for sure make again.. Read More
Yvonne Jelberg
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2020
II made it as the recipe called for. I would definitely make it again. I did add a little salt as it needed seasoning Read More
lacydanelle
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2020
Amazing. And so quick and easy. Next time I might add some cashews or replace the rice with sweet potatoes just for fun. Read More
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2022
These are SUPER flavorful! I loved the overall taste, however a few things to note. 30 mins is not needed for boneless, skinless thighs, so these will be ready sooner. I didn't find any need to flip them over halfway. They are fine just leaving them to roast on the one side. After about 15 minutes, I spooned some of the pan liquid over top. I'm also unsure about the added lemon zest, it was almost too lemony. I think next time I would leave that out, and maybe just substitute a teaspoon of lemon juice, to lessen the bold lemon flavor, yet add some tang. This would also make a great stir-fry sauce. I'll be making this again. Some cilantro, to garnish, would be a nice touch. Read More
Jeff Hollywood
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2020
wonderful! I added yellow, red and yellow peppers for color and flavor. A great cold weather favorite! Read More
Marilyn
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2019
Wowza! I'm not a great cook but this recipe made me feel like I am! I made a few minor changes to suit the ingredients I had... Rather than add the chicken bouillon later I added it to the 4 cups of water in which the chicken was cooked (at this time I only had one large skinless/boneless chicken breast so I cut it in 4 to cook then diced it and strained the broth). I used butter to sauté the carrots and onions. (I had no bell peppers so I added a diced fresh tomato just before the time to simmer adding a nice red colour). I used 1 1/2 c. cooked Basmati rice and hesitated to add brown sugar so I used only 1 T. of brown sugar Splenda. With the carrots and coconut milk in the recipe I'm not even sure the sugar is necessary. I used a red curry paste and garnished the bowls with a few leaves of fresh coriander (leftover from making the site's pineapple salsa recipe)! The family loved it! Being a Maritimer I think this would also be great with shrimp! I will definitely be using this recipe again... thank you! Read More
Pam
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2019
Doesn t need the rice. Read More
chelseymckay9
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2022
Doubled the recipe, added parsley. A happy house- thank you. Will make again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022