Coconut Curry Soup with Chicken

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars OMG I have to say this combination is so wonderful it is unbelievable. I accidently purchased a container of curry coconut chicken broth thinking it was just chicken broth. Finding myself making chicken soup one day without my backup chicken broth I decided to give it a go with the 'mistake'. I added all that is in the recipe except the rice and bell pepper and sugar. It was the best tasting chicken soup ever. Nothing was overpowering as the curry and coconut is in chicken broth. I had many compliments from family. So delicious! and will for sure make again.. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars II made it as the recipe called for. I would definitely make it again. I did add a little salt as it needed seasoning

Rating: 5 stars Amazing. And so quick and easy. Next time I might add some cashews or replace the rice with sweet potatoes just for fun.

Rating: 4 stars These are SUPER flavorful! I loved the overall taste, however a few things to note. 30 mins is not needed for boneless, skinless thighs, so these will be ready sooner. I didn't find any need to flip them over halfway. They are fine just leaving them to roast on the one side. After about 15 minutes, I spooned some of the pan liquid over top. I'm also unsure about the added lemon zest, it was almost too lemony. I think next time I would leave that out, and maybe just substitute a teaspoon of lemon juice, to lessen the bold lemon flavor, yet add some tang. This would also make a great stir-fry sauce. I'll be making this again. Some cilantro, to garnish, would be a nice touch.

Rating: 5 stars wonderful! I added yellow, red and yellow peppers for color and flavor. A great cold weather favorite!

Rating: 5 stars Wowza! I'm not a great cook but this recipe made me feel like I am! I made a few minor changes to suit the ingredients I had... Rather than add the chicken bouillon later I added it to the 4 cups of water in which the chicken was cooked (at this time I only had one large skinless/boneless chicken breast so I cut it in 4 to cook then diced it and strained the broth). I used butter to sauté the carrots and onions. (I had no bell peppers so I added a diced fresh tomato just before the time to simmer adding a nice red colour). I used 1 1/2 c. cooked Basmati rice and hesitated to add brown sugar so I used only 1 T. of brown sugar Splenda. With the carrots and coconut milk in the recipe I'm not even sure the sugar is necessary. I used a red curry paste and garnished the bowls with a few leaves of fresh coriander (leftover from making the site's pineapple salsa recipe)! The family loved it! Being a Maritimer I think this would also be great with shrimp! I will definitely be using this recipe again... thank you!

Rating: 5 stars Doesn t need the rice.