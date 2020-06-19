Vegetarian Butternut Squash Coconut Curry Soup
This delicious and easy squash soup gets changed up with coconut and Indian curry flavors.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Reserve the seeds if you want to roast them. I wash them off, put them in an 8x8-inch pan, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roast for 15 minutes at the same time as the squash.
The soup will keep in the fridge for at least 1 week. You can also portion the soup into storage containers and freeze individual servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 5.3g; sodium 445.1mg. Full Nutrition