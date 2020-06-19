Vegetarian Butternut Squash Coconut Curry Soup

This delicious and easy squash soup gets changed up with coconut and Indian curry flavors.

By Lupulus

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Cut ends off of butternut squash and peel with a vegetable peeler. Cut in half lengthwise, scoop out seeds and strings, and cut into 3/4-inch cubes. Put butternut squash into a 9x13-inch roasting pan and drizzle with olive oil; toss to coat. Mix in coconut, garam masala, curry powder, salt, and pepper; toss to cover squash evenly with the spices.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until butternut squash pieces pierce easily with a fork, 25 to 35 minutes.

  • Transfer roasted squash in batches to a food processor and add enough broth to cover squash. Process on low setting for 15 to 20 seconds. Repeat with remaining roasted squash. Transfer to a pot and heat until warm.

Cook's Notes:

Reserve the seeds if you want to roast them. I wash them off, put them in an 8x8-inch pan, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roast for 15 minutes at the same time as the squash.

The soup will keep in the fridge for at least 1 week. You can also portion the soup into storage containers and freeze individual servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 5.3g; sodium 445.1mg. Full Nutrition
