Blueberry Tart

A flaky shortbread crust with blueberry topping. Dust with powdered sugar.

By LOUIE75

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch tart
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, butter, and powdered sugar together until a dough forms. Press dough into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, toss blueberries with cornstarch and place in a saucepan over low heat. Add sugar and lemon extract. Simmer, stirring gently to avoid crushing the berries, until sugar dissolves and filling thickens, 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Pour blueberry filling over the cooled crust. Let cool before slicing.

Cook's Note:

Can also be made into mini tarts using a muffin pan. Bake tart shells for about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 61mg; sodium 164.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Yoly
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2019
I found the ratio of crust to fruit to be wrong. The crust was thick and in need of more blueberries. The blueberries could also use a bit more sugar. I did like it and it was tasty but next time I will add 1 to 1 1/2 more cups of blueberries. Thanks for sharing! Read More
