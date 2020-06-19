Blueberry Tart
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 411.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.9g 8 %
carbohydrates: 47.6g 15 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 19.4g
fat: 23.5g 36 %
saturated fat: 14.6g 73 %
cholesterol: 61mg 20 %
vitamin a iu: 738.5IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 2.8mg 22 %
vitamin c: 5.3mg 9 %
folate: 61.3mcg 15 %
calcium: 14.9mg 2 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 10.8mg 4 %
potassium: 83mg 2 %
sodium: 164.9mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 211.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
