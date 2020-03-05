Amish Baked Oatmeal

I got this recipe from a bed and breakfast in Amish country of Pennsylvania. My family is Pennsylvania Dutch, so we were out there almost every summer. It's a great, filling breakfast. Serve with fresh or canned peaches and a splash of milk or half-and-half.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix oats, brown sugar, milk, oil, eggs, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon together in a bowl using an electric mixer. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, 25 to 30 minutes, making sure not to let brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 452.1mg. Full Nutrition
kksgal
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2021
Super tasty! I added blueberries and some chopped nuts! Will be my go to! Another friend sent me this recipe that he uses and his was wonderful too! Thanks for sharing! Read More
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2020
4.6.20 This is good stuff, very filling! Took out of the oven at 25 minutes, and it was just a bit on the dry side, so I might check for doneness sooner the next time. Not a major problem because a little milk drizzled over the top did the trick. Super easy to make, not too sweet, and a hint of cinnamon never hurts. Thanks for sharing this B&B’s breakfast recipe, we enjoyed it. Read More
CrabbShack
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2021
Great recipe! I made it just as written and was wonderful! Then I did some experimentations. I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, 3 eggs, 3 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 c brown sugar since we don’t like too sweet and greased the pan with coconut oil. I’ve added in raisins, blueberries, and chocolate chips at different times and all were wonderful. Just as written is fantastic and is also easy to try different variations! Read More
