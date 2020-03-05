Amish Baked Oatmeal
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 374.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.6g 13 %
carbohydrates: 49.6g 16 %
dietary fiber: 3.2g 13 %
sugars: 28.5g
fat: 17.5g 27 %
saturated fat: 3.2g 16 %
cholesterol: 48.9mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 119.4IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.9mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 17.4mcg 4 %
calcium: 151.6mg 15 %
iron: 1.9mg 11 %
magnesium: 49.7mg 18 %
potassium: 210.6mg 6 %
sodium: 452.1mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 24 %
calories from fat: 157.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved