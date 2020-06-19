Air-Fried Double Cherry Mini Egg Rolls

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These air-fried mini dessert egg rolls are stuffed with a one-two punch of cherry (from jam and dried cherries!) plus yummy cream cheese, and a sweet cinnamon-sugar coating.

By Allrecipes

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 mini egg rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together cream cheese and jam in a small bowl; stir in dried cherries.

  • Place a wonton wrapper on a work surface with a corner pointing toward you. Moisten edges with water. Spoon a rounded teaspoon of cherry mixture just below center of wrapper. Fold bottom corner over filling, tucking it under on the other side. Fold side corners over filling; roll egg roll away from you toward remaining corner. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

  • Coat both sides of egg rolls with cooking spray. Arrange egg rolls, in batches if necessary, in a single layer in the air fryer basket.

  • Cook in the preheated air fryer until well browned, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together sugar and cinnamon in a shallow bowl.

  • Remove egg rolls from the air fryer and immediately roll in cinnamon sugar, using two forks. Cool on a wire rack for 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute 1 tablespoon melted butter for the cooking spray, if you'd like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 68.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2019
10.13.19 I must say there was a bit of a learning curve involved in rolling such a tiny egg roll (the first batch looked pretty awful). Just a few comments on this recipe. First, do not overfill or the tasty filling will ooze out. Second, do not overcrowd the fryer basket, as you want enough space between them so the mini egg rolls brown on all sides. Next, when you roll up that first corner, do try to really tuck it under the filling, as that’ll help keep the filling inside. Finally, that’s an awful lot of wonton wrapper for such a small amount of filling, which sort of gets lost. I had some butter flavor non-fat cooking spray and used that. When rolling in the cinnamon-sugar mixture, it was just falling off the wrapper, so I did give the egg rolls an extra light spray, then into the sugar, and that did the job! Fun little snack or dessert. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022