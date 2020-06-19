Air-Fried Double Cherry Mini Egg Rolls

Rating: 4 stars

10.13.19 I must say there was a bit of a learning curve involved in rolling such a tiny egg roll (the first batch looked pretty awful). Just a few comments on this recipe. First, do not overfill or the tasty filling will ooze out. Second, do not overcrowd the fryer basket, as you want enough space between them so the mini egg rolls brown on all sides. Next, when you roll up that first corner, do try to really tuck it under the filling, as that’ll help keep the filling inside. Finally, that’s an awful lot of wonton wrapper for such a small amount of filling, which sort of gets lost. I had some butter flavor non-fat cooking spray and used that. When rolling in the cinnamon-sugar mixture, it was just falling off the wrapper, so I did give the egg rolls an extra light spray, then into the sugar, and that did the job! Fun little snack or dessert.