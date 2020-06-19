Air Fryer Donut Sticks

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Turn a sheet of crescent dough into homemade cinnamon and sugar doughnut sticks, cooked in the air fryer, and served with fruit jam, syrup, honey, or melted chocolate for dipping!

By Allrecipes

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
48 donut sticks
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Unroll crescent roll dough sheet and pat out to an 8x12-inch rectangle. Cut dough in half lengthwise with a pizza cutter and cut each piece crosswise into 1/2-inch wide "sticks." Dip doughnut sticks in melted butter and place in a single later in the air fryer basket.

    Advertisement

  • Cook in the air fryer at 380 degrees F (195 degrees C) until well browned, 4 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir together sugar and cinnamon in a pie plate or shallow bowl. Remove doughnut sticks from the air fryer and roll in cinnamon-sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Serve doughnut sticks with jam.

Cook's Notes:

You can also serve doughnut sticks with syrup, honey, melted chocolate, caramel, or desired frosting.

To make donut bites, use a (16.3 ounce) package refrigerated large biscuits. Cut each biscuit into quarters, dip in butter, and cook as directed for doughnut sticks. Makes 32 bites.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 267.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ben McMahan
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2020
loved it Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2019
What a fun recipe! This turned out really good and is one I would definitely make again. The rich buttery flavor comes through and the cinnamon did not overpower. It reminded me of that famous cereal. I had more than half of the sugar/cinnamon left over so I'd reduce that next time. For now, it just gives me an excuse to go get another tube of crescent roll dough and make another batch! Read More
moxieoldlady
Rating: 3 stars
10/31/2021
Recipe worked as directed. As far as taste I found it a little lacking, I think because of the fact that it isn't a sweet dough which is what most desert recipes call for. Nothing special, but overall this recipe works great for a quick breakfast sweet treat! Read More
Advertisement
canukgirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2021
"I'm eating like a king tonight." -my ten year-old Read More
danicop
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2020
I flipped mine over with a minute left and both sides turned out delicious! Read More
aingram
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2021
YUM YUM! These are so good and easy. I think next time I will make some apple butter or some cinnamon roll icing to dip in. Definitely will be making these often. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022