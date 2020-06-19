Air Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Little chocolate chip cookie bites with tasty, toasted pecans come out nice and crispy when cooked in an air fryer.

By Allrecipes

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
17
Yield:
88 cookie bites
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

17
Original recipe yields 17 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit an air fryer basket.

  • Beat butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, white sugar, baking soda, and salt; beat on medium speed for 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla extract until combined. Add flour, beating in as much as you can. Stir in any remaining flour, chocolate chips, and pecans.

  • Drop dough by teaspoonfuls 1 inch apart onto the parchment paper. Carefully transfer the parchment paper to the air fryer basket.

  • Turn the air fryer to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and cook until golden brown and set, about 8 minutes. Remove parchment paper to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with remaining cookie dough.

Cook's Notes:

Preheating the air fryer for this recipe is not recommended as the parchment paper will not stay in place.

Dough can also be portioned onto parchment paper and then frozen. After the dough is frozen transfer to a resealable freezer bag, label, and freeze up to 1 month. Add 2 minutes cooking time when dough is frozen.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 150.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
JARRIE
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2019
These tasted great. Mine did not spread, but that might be bc I made the dough earlier this month & had to freeze it bc I wasn't getting around to this fast enough. I did thaw before air frying, but still no spreading. Tasty little nuggets, though! Read More
Isabelle Boulais
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2020
great cookies Read More
