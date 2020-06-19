Air Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites
Little chocolate chip cookie bites with tasty, toasted pecans come out nice and crispy when cooked in an air fryer.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
17
Original recipe yields 17 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Preheating the air fryer for this recipe is not recommended as the parchment paper will not stay in place.
Dough can also be portioned onto parchment paper and then frozen. After the dough is frozen transfer to a resealable freezer bag, label, and freeze up to 1 month. Add 2 minutes cooking time when dough is frozen.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 150.7mg. Full Nutrition