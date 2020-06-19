Homemade Pizza Burgers

We are big fans of pizza burgers that some greasy spoons serve, but it is so hard to find a good one so I decided to come up with my own. Here is a real simple recipe that puts smiles on the faces of my family.

Recipe by duboo

Credit: Danielle K.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine beef, tomato paste, salt, sugar, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, pepper, and oregano in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate to let flavors marry, about 4 hours.

  • Form beef mixture into 8 thin patties. Place 1 slice of mozzarella cheese on each of 4 patties; leave at least a 1/2-inch border, breaking up the cheese as needed. Place remaining patties on top and pinch edges to seal in the cheese.

  • Heat a skillet over medium-low heat. Fry burgers until browned and centers reach 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), 6 to 7 minutes per side. Serve on buns.

Cook's Note:

Use umami paste in place of tomato paste if possible.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 86mg; sodium 1074.9mg. Full Nutrition
