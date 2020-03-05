Fall Potatoes

When fall comes around it is nice to have a nice mix of potato recipes, away from the old standard of sweet potato casserole. Especially for weeknights, when time is of the essence. This simple and delicious recipe for a potato side dish is quick to make and goes perfectly with steak or pork chops.

By Samantha Aeriél Smithson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes and sweet potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer just until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle potatoes and sweet potatoes with salt and cook until beginning to brown, about 3 minutes.

  • Mix in dates, pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cook and stir until dates are warm and pumpkin seeds begin to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 183.9mg. Full Nutrition
