Apple Cider and Spice Pork Chops
This recipe was an accident. I was experimenting with flavors and wasn't expecting much out of it, but the apple cider addition yielded some of the best pork I've ever tasted (and the boyfriend agreed).
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
If necessary, reduce the sauce further on the stovetop until sauce is a nice glaze after plating pork chops. For a thicker glaze, carefully mix in 1 teaspoon or so of cornstarch.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 103.3mg; sodium 175.4mg. Full Nutrition