Apple Cider and Spice Pork Chops

This recipe was an accident. I was experimenting with flavors and wasn't expecting much out of it, but the apple cider addition yielded some of the best pork I've ever tasted (and the boyfriend agreed).

By jadedhavok

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 pork chops
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Combine brown sugar, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon sage, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Dredge pork chops in seasoning mixture until coated thoroughly.

  • Heat olive oil and butter in an oven-safe skillet over medium heat until butter is frothy, 1 to 2 minutes. Brown pork chops in the hot skillet on each side, 7 to 10 minutes total. Add apple cider, remaining sage, and drizzle in honey. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until pork chops are no longer pink in the centers, 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

  • Remove the skillet from the oven and plate pork chops with sauce.

Cook's Note:

If necessary, reduce the sauce further on the stovetop until sauce is a nice glaze after plating pork chops. For a thicker glaze, carefully mix in 1 teaspoon or so of cornstarch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
541 calories; protein 37.8g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 103.3mg; sodium 175.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Mimi
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2019
This is an awesome recipe. The only thing I did differently is add one chopped fresh apple before I put it in the oven. Yum!! Thanks for this recipe Read More
