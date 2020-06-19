Corn Casserole with Cauliflower

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This corn casserole with cauliflower is a delicious cross between corn and cornbread.

By Emily M Bare

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine whole kernel corn plus liquid with cream-style corn in a large bowl; gently mix until combined. Stir in cream cheese and butter. Add cornbread mix, stir until incorporated. Mix in cauliflower until just blended. Transfer mixture to a 9x13-inch casserole and sprinkle with sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 41.3mg; sodium 534.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2019
I doubled the recipe used a gluten-free cornbread mix and riced cauliflower. I did drain the corn a little. Since the recipe was doubled and cooked in a 9x13 baking dish I extended the cooking time. The end result was a corn casserole that you would have no clue had cauliflower in it. It was good but out of personal preference if I were to make it again I'd skip the sugar on top. Read More
