Corn Casserole with Cauliflower
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 274.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.5g 9 %
carbohydrates: 28.4g 9 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 3.3g
fat: 17.1g 26 %
saturated fat: 9.7g 48 %
cholesterol: 41.3mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 551.7IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 3.7mg 6 %
folate: 56.4mcg 14 %
calcium: 32.3mg 3 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 17.7mg 6 %
potassium: 152.2mg 4 %
sodium: 534.4mg 21 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 153.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
