Chicken with Gnocchi

This chicken with gnocchi recipe is very quick and easy to make. I have made this dish for many dinner parties. Friends and family keep coming back for more.

By CURTLY

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
Directions

  • Combine bacon and onion in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chicken and 1/2 of the lemon juice and cook until no longer pink in the centers and juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes per side.

  • Meanwhile, mix balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, rosemary, red pepper flakes, and remaining lemon juice together in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until mixture bubbles, 5 to 7 minutes. Add tomatoes with some of their juice and continue to simmer while chicken finishes cooking.

  • Melt butter in a pan over medium heat. Pan-fry gnocchi in the hot butter until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add spinach, cover, and steam until tender, 2 to 6 minutes.

  • Place bacon and onion onto a serving plate and top with spinach, gnocchi, and chicken, in that order. Drizzle with tomato-balsamic sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
844 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 69.6g; fat 48.3g; cholesterol 165.5mg; sodium 941.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
