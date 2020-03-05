Chicken with Gnocchi
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 843.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 39.2g 78 %
carbohydrates: 69.6g 22 %
dietary fiber: 8.1g 33 %
sugars: 22.7g
fat: 48.3g 74 %
saturated fat: 23.3g 117 %
cholesterol: 165.5mg 55 %
vitamin a iu: 7228.4IU 145 %
niacin equivalents: 22.2mg 171 %
vitamin b6: 1.1mg 68 %
vitamin c: 77.5mg 129 %
folate: 149.4mcg 37 %
calcium: 221.5mg 22 %
iron: 6.1mg 34 %
magnesium: 121.5mg 43 %
potassium: 1292.2mg 36 %
sodium: 941.9mg 38 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 32 %
calories from fat: 434.9
