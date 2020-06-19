Vegetarian Gnocchi with Squash and Kale

This is a delightful late summer or fall dish. Veggies and gnocchi - how can you go wrong? It was loved by my wife and myself. It's especially good if you make your own gnocchi - we did and followed the recipe for ricotta gnocchi on this website.

By sirsethalot

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place squash in a bowl and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and garlic powder. Spread onto a rimmed baking pan.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until easily pierced with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook gnocchi in the boiling water until they float to the top, 2 to 4 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Heat remaining oil in a large frying pan or work over medium-high heat. Saute garlic in the hot oil for 1 minute. Add kale and vegetable broth, cover, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Uncover and continue to saute kale until wilted and tender, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat and mix in gnocchi, squash, and Parmesan cheese.

Cook's Note:

Cook gnocchi according to individual package instructions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 152.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

