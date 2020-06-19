Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Casserole

This warm, sweet cinnamon roll casserole is a great twist on French toast, kind of like a French toast casserole and custard mixed. We have it every Christmas morning. Serve with whipped cream and either blackberry or strawberry preserves.

By amber

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter 6 slices of cinnamon swirl bread; place butter-side down into a casserole dish. Butter 6 more slices of bread and place butter-side down on top of other slices.

  • Mix milk, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and salt together in a bowl and pour over bread. Let sit for 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place casserole dish inside a larger pan; pour water into the outside pan, making sure not to get water into the casserole.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center comes out mostly clean, about 50 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use margarine instead of butter, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 20g; cholesterol 127.2mg; sodium 368.4mg. Full Nutrition
