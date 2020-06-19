Mashed Sweet Potato Casserole

Mom's recipe for a mashed sweet potato casserole.

By Robyn M Johnson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix sugar and butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer. Add eggs and beat to combine. Mix in sweet potatoes. Beat in salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Pour in milk and orange juice; mix very carefully until combined. Pour into a casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 69.7mg; sodium 291mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
