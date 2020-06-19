Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 5 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These biscuit cinnamon rolls are a simple, quick, inexpensive breakfast, dessert, or late night treat that even the kids will love.

By SportzGuy

prep:

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 small rolls
Ingredients
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling:
Glaze:
Biscuits:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter the bottom of an 8-inch round or square baking pan and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons brown sugar.

  • Combine white sugar, cinnamon, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Mix filling well.

  • Combine confectioners' sugar and milk for glaze in another bowl until well mixed.

  • Separate biscuits and roll or punch down each one until flat. Coat with melted butter and sprinkle each with filling mixture to coat. Roll up each piece of dough and cut in 1/2, placing each cut-side down into the prepared pan, yielding 20 pieces.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until biscuit portion on top of rolls begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 161.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2020
These are DELICIOUS! I decided to make these because I was craving cinnamon rolls and had some extra biscuits in the fridge. These were a hit at my house! Super easy to make and very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Debi
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2020
Yummy and easy on a cold morning, made with canned biscuit dough! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Katie West
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2020
Delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sue
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2020
They taste wonderful. Easy to make. I suggest to put soften butter on each instead of melted Read More
Helpful
(1)
Duane Canter
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2020
Great recipe. These rival Cinnabon’s. I am a little more generous with the glaze because that really gets them gooey. Read More
Leann Lilienstern
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2021
Tasted great used Keto white, brown and confectioners sugars , instead of regular …. Couldn’t tell the difference yummy ?? Read More
klsteph
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2021
These were tasty and so easy! I did have to bake longer but that could be my oven. I would also double the glaze! Read More
Amy
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2020
This recipe is delicious and easy!! I paired it with chili. The whole family enjoyed it!! Will be making again. Make sure you make enough because my family of 5 ate through them in no time. Read More
madisonlank1
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2021
Wonderful recipe. The whole family participated. We added butter on top after baking. Read More
