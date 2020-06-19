Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 115.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 17.5g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 11.8g
fat: 4.8g 7 %
saturated fat: 2.3g 12 %
cholesterol: 7.8mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 91.8IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 5 %
folate: 8.2mcg 2 %
calcium: 17.3mg 2 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 3.2mg 1 %
potassium: 31.2mg 1 %
sodium: 161.2mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 6 %
calories from fat: 43.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
