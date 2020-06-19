3-Ingredient Whipped Cream
This is about the most amazing thing you will ever taste!
easy to make very tasteful and doesn't leave an after taste. deliciousRead More
Wow that was fast and easy and so much better than a can
Turned out delicious! I neglected to follow directions and put everything in together and it still turned out great.
SO good, I use a little more sugar and tiny bit more extract and the family loves it.
Omg I love this recipe!
Delicious! Served it on strawberry shortcake.
Made this for the first time ever on thanksgiving. Easy recipe and kiddos loved it. Much better than store bought!
It was perfect with our scones and strawberry jam. Easy and tasty.
Perfectly delicious !
Super simple, quick, and tastes a lot better than store bought whip! Minus all the extra ingredients that you don't need! Now that I know how fast and easy it is to whip up, I'll never buy store bought whip again.
Easy and awesome didn’t change anything
Easy to make and tastes delicious. We use a little more vanilla, but that's just a personal preference.
Simply easy and yummy
Delicious! Did half the recipe and only added 1/4 tsp of vanilla. My husband loved it!
My family loved it!
Most people turn to cream in a can (aerosol style whipped cream) or worse...a concoction claiming to be “cool whip” which is actually oil based -who wants that?! This topping/whipped cream is noticeably different with the addition of vanilla. It’s also more sturdy than aerosol style whipped cream. It’s so quick to make, why buy the other stuff?
I made a real mess, but the whipped cream this recipe makes is delicious. Also very easy.
You can't go wrong with homemade whipped cream and with such a simple recipe, you really can't go wrong! Fluffy and delicious. I had WAY more than I needed, so I froze the rest. I followed online instructions and spooned out several small mounds on waxed paper, froze them open air, then just picked them up and threw them in plastic bags and back in the freezer. They last quite a long time and you can just pull out one glob at a time if you want to. Just let it thaw for about 15 minutes first.
Thank you for the recipe. It turned out real good.
Versatile recipe. As-is it's not too sweet, making it the perfect going for super sweet desserts. Add more sugar if you're used to the sweetness of Cool Whip. I think it's perfect the way it is though.
