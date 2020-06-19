3-Ingredient Whipped Cream

This is about the most amazing thing you will ever taste!

Recipe by Chef Carlie

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a small bowl and mixer beaters in the freezer for about 5 minutes.

  • Pour cream into the chilled bowl and beat with an electric mixer until frothy. Add sugar and vanilla extract gradually, continuing to beat until soft peaks form.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 44g; cholesterol 163mg; sodium 45.3mg. Full Nutrition
