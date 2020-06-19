Lemon Panna Cotta

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Panna Cotta is an old treat from the mountains of Italy, and you'll be so surprised how incredibly easy it is to make. It's luscious, has a silky texture, refreshing with subtle lemon flavor, and a great choice for family dinners or special company. Feel free to garnish with any fresh fruit that's in season if you desire.

By lutzflcat

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lemon juice in a small bowl and sprinkle the unflavored gelatin over it. Let stand for about 15 minutes until gelatin softens.

  • Combine heavy cream, sugar, and 2 tablespoons lemon zest in a saucepan over medium-low heat; bring to a simmer. Whisk in gelatin mixture until dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in orange liqueur.

  • Strain the cream mixture into a medium bowl and divide evenly among small glass bowls or ramekins.

  • Place uncovered panna cottas into the refrigerator until set, at least 4 hours. If time permits, cover the bowls with plastic wrap and chill overnight.

  • Garnish with remaining lemon zest before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 44g; cholesterol 163mg; sodium 47.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

zackmania
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2019
We added more lemon juice. And easy enough for my grandson to make with adult supervision
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
zackmania
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2019
We added more lemon juice. And easy enough for my grandson to make with adult supervision Read More
Helpful
(1)
youtookthesun
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2021
The ratio of effort to reward is insanely balanced in your favor with this one. I found myself almost wanting to do more to make it but this simple recipe yields the most delicious dessert in the galaxy. Like others, I went heavy on the lemon juice and ended up with a 5/5 dish. I'm going to make it again but this time I'll be sure to have some Grand Marnier on hand. Read More
bonniekn
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2021
Very good, very easy. Read More
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2021
This is a nice dessert, however I would prefer a more prominent lemon flavor. I would add more lemon zest and sugar the next time to cater to our tastes. Read More
niccc80
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2022
Followed the recipe as written just adding more lemon juice and more zest as reveiwers suggested. The geletin amounts were correct and this came out wonderfully. I did make a Lemon confit sauce to pour over the top. It was a big hit. Read More
Heather Mullen
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2019
Delicious! This is so good! I didn't have any Grand Marnier, so I used home made Limoncello that I had! Wow! This is delicious! I sliced fresh strawberries and put on top! Compliments the lemon flavor even more! Read More
